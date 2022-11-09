Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Exponent accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $29,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. 617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,395. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,318 shares of company stock valued at $931,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.