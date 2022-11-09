Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 197.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,632 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 109,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

XOM traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. 526,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $453.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

