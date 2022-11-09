Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Shares Down 2.7%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

