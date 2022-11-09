Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,010. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.