Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $7.02 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 45,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,955. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

