Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 9,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.16 on Wednesday, hitting $175.24. 14,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $713.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

