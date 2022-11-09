Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity

EW traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. 64,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.