FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $160.01. 23,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,642. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

