Ferrari (RACE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/9/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/15/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Ferrari Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of RACE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,909. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average is $195.10.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
