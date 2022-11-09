Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1,095.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,041 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. 2,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,852. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98.

