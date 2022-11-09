FidoMeta (FMC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $198.22 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $198.22 million and $6,693.18 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01323675 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,252.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

