Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00025890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $327.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 317,506,194 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.