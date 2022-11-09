Financial Analysis: Kyndryl (KD) & Its Peers

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kyndryl to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kyndryl and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 247 1660 2865 58 2.57

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.89%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.35 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 12.30

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -46.09% -8.87% Kyndryl Competitors -253.11% -32.59% -7.18%

Summary

Kyndryl peers beat Kyndryl on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

