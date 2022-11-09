First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 228,973 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,973 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STGW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 7,481.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,591 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 519,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 351,659 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 421,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,556 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

STGW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 13,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

