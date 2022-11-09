First Pacific Advisors LP Has $105.88 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up approximately 1.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $105,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 518.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. 25,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

