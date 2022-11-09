First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $53,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

UBER stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,519,574. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.