First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 4,026 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 68,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

