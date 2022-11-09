First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 61,246 Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,246 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Convey Health Solutions worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 113.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 232,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CNVY stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.10 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Convey Health Solutions news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

