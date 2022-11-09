First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $22.40 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

