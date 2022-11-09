First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.56. Approximately 101,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.