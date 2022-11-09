First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 3.5%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.99 and last traded at $58.11. Approximately 73,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 328,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.