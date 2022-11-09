First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.39. Approximately 113,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 28,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
