First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.39. Approximately 113,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 28,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QABA. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 93.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,762,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

