First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Decreased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,115 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 18.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 1.96% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $155,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,723. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

