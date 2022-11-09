FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the transport operator on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FGP opened at GBX 96.09 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.25. The company has a market capitalization of £720.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 83.75 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 149 ($1.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.60 ($1.60).

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstGroup

FirstGroup Company Profile

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($411,066.17). In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.26), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($411,066.17). Also, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($26,482.44).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

