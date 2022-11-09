Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.42. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($3.81) million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

