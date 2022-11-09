Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after acquiring an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,964,000 after acquiring an additional 871,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,924. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
