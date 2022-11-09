Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 2,476,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,477. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

