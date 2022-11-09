FlatQube Price Tops $3.00 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00019075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $44.82 million and approximately $18,366.54 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.19728043 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,471.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

