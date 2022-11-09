Flow Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Flow has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $81.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00543388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.71 or 0.28268233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.