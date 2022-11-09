Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,397 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.23. 57,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.