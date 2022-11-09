Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,073 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after purchasing an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,023. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

