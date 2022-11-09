Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 156,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,762 shares of company stock worth $27,287,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

