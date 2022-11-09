Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $16.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 632.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. 14,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

