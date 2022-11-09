Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.10. 155,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

