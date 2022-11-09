Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 596,128 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2,449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $30,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 1,745,432 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

