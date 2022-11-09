Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,030 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $76,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.65. The company had a trading volume of 96,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,714. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $291.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.