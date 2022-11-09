Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. 291,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

