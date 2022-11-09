Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

