FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion. FMC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.55 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.09.
FMC stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.87. 605,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,500. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
