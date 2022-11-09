Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,478 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 160,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,678. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,327 shares of company stock worth $6,234,856. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

