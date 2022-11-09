Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.65.

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,276,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 308,705 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

