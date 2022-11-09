Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 3,487,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,043. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

