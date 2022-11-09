Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. B. Riley started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBRT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 3,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.