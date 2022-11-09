Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

