Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
