Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.88 ($42.88) and last traded at €42.41 ($42.41). 339,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.43 ($40.43).

Fraport Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €39.92 and a 200 day moving average of €44.62.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

