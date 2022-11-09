Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 4.6 %

FRU stock traded down C$0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.67. 634,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,878. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.69. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties

About Freehold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

