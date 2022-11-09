FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $232,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

