FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Position Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,376 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.80% of FSD Pharma worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FSD Pharma by 145.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HUGE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,344. FSD Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

FSD Pharma ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

