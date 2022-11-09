FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,296,000.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FCN stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.15. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $52,036,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
