FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,296,000.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.15. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $52,036,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FTI Consulting

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

