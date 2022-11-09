Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FLGT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 408,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $109.55.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

